Sena (UBT) suggests Cong review its solo contest decision for BMC polls

Mumbai, Nov 18 (PTI) The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Tuesday said the announcement by Congress to go solo in the ensuing elections to the Mumbai civic body is detrimental to Opposition unity and stressed the importance of a combined contest to foil the BJP's "plan" to separate Mumbai.

The editorial in Sena (UBT) mouthpiece Saamana made light of ally Congress's concerns over a potential dent in its north Indian and Muslim voter base if Raj Thackeray-led MNS is taken on board in the Opposition bloc of Sena (UBT), NCP (SP), and Congress.

The Congress recently announced that it will contest the BMC polls independently.

The Congress believes that if Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena come together, it will hurt its prospects among Hindi-speaking people and the Muslim community. However, neither Raj Thackeray nor the Sena (UBT) was present in Bihar, yet Congress faced a drubbing, the editorial stated.

The Muslim community had backed the Maha Vikas Aghadi in both the Lok Sabha and state assembly polls. Uddhav Thackeray did not differentiate between religions during the coronavirus pandemic, and Shiv Sena (UBT) is confident that Muslim votes will remain with the MVA, the editorial said.

"Congress should not worry about Muslims and North Indians; they will continue to support the MVA,” the Sena (UBT) said.

If Congress thinks that by contesting independently, they will get 100 per cent of Hindi-speaking and Muslim votes, then it will not happen, Shiv Sena (UBT) added.

"The local leadership of Congress has announced that it will go solo in the Mumbai municipal elections. The confidence that has arisen in the Congress party after the Bihar results deserves the highest praise. Congress is an independent party,” the editorial remarked in a sharp jibe at its ally.

Accusing the BJP of trying to break Mumbai, the editorial further said that Mumbai is not only the capital of Maharashtra but also the economic capital of the country. It claimed that the "BJP-sponsored builder lobby” is working to undermine Mumbai’s influence.

"In such a situation, it is necessary that everyone comes together. The Marathi Congress leaders should have at least realised that this is a battle of self-respect for Mumbai and Maharashtra," the Sena (UBT) said, stressing the importance of opposition unity to fight against the BJP and "Adani culture".

The editorial strongly endorsed Raj Thackeray and recalled his participation in a march organised by the Opposition parties in Mumbai against "vote chori".

“It is Congress’s decision to go solo in Mumbai. We are together as MVA. The entry of Raj Thackeray will only strengthen Marathi unity. Will the Congress also contest solo in the remaining 27 civic bodies?" it asked.

The Congress reacted sarcastically by obliquely referring to Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut's old comments wherein he maintained that the INDI bloc and MVA blocs were formed only for Lok Sabha and assembly elections, and not for the electoral contest for local bodies.

The sharp exchange emanated from Congress's recent announcement on contesting BMC polls, which prompted Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray to assert his position on the weekend.

"The Congress is an independent party, and so is mine. The Congress is free to take its decision, and my party is also free to do so,” Thackeray told reporters on Sunday.

Two days later, the tone of the editorial in the Sena (UBT) mouthpiece appeared conciliatory.

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant stated that the present situation could have been avoided had the Shiv Sena (UBT) stated its stand clearly earlier.

"In July, it was said that the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi was not needed. It would have been helpful if there had been clarity that such advice might later require an explanation," he said, alluding to Raut's comments on the restricted role of MVA.

Sawant said political differences can exist, but acknowledging them is important. "If matters had been clarified at the beginning, we would have stated our position clearly".

He also took a veiled swipe at the Uddhav Thackeray-led party over its increasing closeness with the MNS led by Raj Thackeray.

"The Congress opposes all forms of violent and hate-driven politics, whether religious, caste-based, or linguistic. No one has the right to take the law into their own hands. While opposing the BJP, we cannot justify hate politics by others," he said.

Commenting on the Bihar Assembly election results, Sawant said the BJP's "communal politics" needed to be defeated without compromising the fundamental principles.

The ruling BJP, meanwhile, termed the Sammana editorial an example of "subservient politics".

"While the party's leader (Uddhav) claims the Congress is free to take its own decisions, its mouthpiece pleads with the same Congress to reconsider its stand on contesting elections independently, which shows double standards, a crooked spine, and a hollow sense of self-respect," BJP state chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhye on Tuesday posted on X.

Upadhye further said that when the Sena (UBT) was aligned with the BJP, it would frequently lash out at its ally, but now "one only needs to read the Saamana editorial to see how the party is virtually prostrating before the Congress".

"Once self-respect is mortgaged, such desperate appeals become inevitable," he added.

Upadhye further noted that on the death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder and Hindutva icon Balasaheb Thackeray on Monday, BJP leaders remembered him and paid tributes.

In contrast, Sena (UBT) leaders, who enthusiastically back Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and the Congress, "did not even care to acknowledge Balasaheb's death anniversary", Upadhye alleged. PTI PR MR ND NSK