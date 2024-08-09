Sena (UBT) supporters hurl betel nuts at Raj Thackeray's convoy

Mumbai: Four supporters of the Shiv Sena (UBT) were held in Maharashtra's Beed city after they allegedly threw `supari' or betel nuts at the convoy of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Friday afternoon.

Thackeray, the estranged cousin of Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, was on tour of the central Maharashtra region. While his convoy was heading for a hotel, some Sena (UBT) supporters tried to block the way and threw betel nuts, said a police official.

The betel nuts hit another car and not Raj's vehicle, he added.

They were detained and a case was being registered against them, the official said.

Notably, Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders have in the past accused Raj of taking `supari' or contract to curb the influence of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.