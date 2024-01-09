Sena (UBT) takes exception to meeting between CM Shinde and Narwekar; approaches SC

Mumbai, Jan 9 (PTI) The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said his party has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court objecting to a meeting between Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar before the verdict on disqualification petitions against Sena MLAs including Shinde.

Advertisment

Narkwekar is scheduled to deliver his ruling at 4 pm on January 10.

"If the judge (Narwekar) is going to meet the accused, what should we expect from that judge," Thackeray asked, speaking to the media at his residence `Matoshree' here.

The affidavit before the SC was filed on Monday, he said.

Advertisment

Thackeray's ally and Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar too said that when someone who is hearing a case meets the person against whom the case is being heard, it "leaves room for doubt".

Hitting back, Narwekar said Thackeray, a former chief minister, should know for what purposes a speaker could meet a chief minister.

"If he still levels such allegations, then his motive is very clear. There is no rule that a speaker, while hearing disqualification pleas, cannot do any other work," Narwekar said.

Advertisment

The speaker met Shinde at `Varsha', the chief minister's official residence here, on Sunday.

Uddhav Thackeray noted that the two had met in October last year too.

Narwekar's ruling will decide whether "democracy exists in the country or not" or whether the two (speaker and chief minister) will "murder" democracy, he said.

Advertisment

"We have filed an affidavit asking whether there is collusion between the judge and the accused," Thackeray said, asking whether there would be further delay by the speaker in giving the ruling.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab said such meetings must be brought to the Supreme Court's notice as it was a serious issue.

"We hope the apex court takes this matter seriously," Parab added.

Advertisment

Thackeray said the speaker never goes to meet the chief minister. It is the speaker who summons the latter, he added.

In June 2022, Shinde and dozens of other Shiv Sena MLAs rebelled against then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, leading to a split in the Sena and fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition government.

The Thackeray and Shinde factions then filed petitions against each other's legislators, seeking disqualification under the anti-defection law. The apex court in May last year had directed speaker Narwekar to give his decision expeditiously. PTI PR VT KRK