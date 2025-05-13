Sena (UBT) to hold march to protest irregular water supply in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, May 13 (PTI) The Shiv Sena (UBT) will hold a march on May 16 to protest irregular water supply in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city, a party leader said on Tuesday.

Talking to reporters, Leader of Opposition in the state legislative council Ambadas Danve said the party had taken up a month-long agitation on the issue in April.

"Shiv Sena (UBT) has undertaken an agitation against inadequate and irregular water supply in the city. A 'Halla Bol' morcha will take place on May 16 under the leadership of party MLA Aaditya Thackeray," he said.

He said Thackeray would also hold a meeting with the municipal commissioner.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has been grappling with water supply issues, and residents have been receiving water once every eight to 12 days. PTI AW ARU