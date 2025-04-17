Sena (UBT) to start agitation to demand better water supply to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Apr 17 (PTI) The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) will launch a month-long agitation on Friday to demand more water for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, party leader Ambadas Danve said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, Danve said the city requires 240 MLD (million litres per day) of water but gets only 140 MLD.

“The civic body says it provides water once every four days, but the minimum gap between two supplies is eight days, and it even extends to 12 days at times,” he said.

The city gets water only 25-26 times a year, but the water tax is collected for the entire year, he claimed.

“We will launch a month-long agitation tomorrow (Friday). Our leaders will also review the pipeline work from Jayakwadi dam to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city,” he said.

Danve said they will start a signature campaign and an online petition to press for their demand for better water supply to the city.

“An exhibition of photographs concerning water scarcity will also be held in different parts of the city. The agitation will end with a rally of Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray,” Danve said. PTI AW NR