Sena (UBT) will oppose solid waste management tax proposed by BMC, says Aaditya

Mumbai, Apr 1 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday said his party would oppose the solid waste management tax as proposed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

He also dubbed the Devendra Fadnavis-led Mahayuti dispensation in Maharashtra as an "April fools' government", accusing it of failing to fulfil the poll promises given by the alliance.

Addressing a press conference, Thackeray said when the undivided Shiv Sena controlled the BMC, known to be the richest civic body in India, it did not impose any such tax on citizens.

On the contrary, property tax below 500 square feet houses was waived during that time, he said.

"We never imposed any hidden tax when we were in power in the BMC. We strongly oppose any such tax on Mumbaikars," Thackeray said.

The BMC has published a new draft Municipal Solid Waste (Management & Handling), Cleanliness and Sanitation By-laws for Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation-2025, in which it has proposed new fines for littering and the introduction of a user fee for solid waste management, officials said.

BMC officials said the citizens can review the draft and submit their suggestions or objections between April 1 and May 31, 2025. They can submit their suggestions and objections on new by-laws that aim to replace the BMC Sanitation and Health By-laws 2006, in writing to the BMC.

"We also urge Mumbaikars to oppose such taxes and send in their objections," he said.

Attacking Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the law and order situation in the state, Thackeray wondered whether the state has a home minister.

The home department is handled by Fadnavis himself.

He also dubbed the Fadnavis dispensation as an "April fools' government", stating that it has failed to fulfil poll promises, like increasing the financial aid provided under the Ladki Bahin scheme from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100. PTI PR NP