Sena (UBT) will teach a lesson to BJP minister Nitesh Rane: Vinayak Raut

Mumbai: Former Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Vinayak Raut has said his party will teach a lesson to Maharashtra BJP minister Nitesh Rane, who recently stating that supporters of the Sena (UBT) and other opposition parties will not get any development funds for their areas.

Power has gone into Rane's head, Raut claimed while speaking to reporters on Sunday evening.

Both Rane and Raut hail from the Konkan region.

Reacting to the minister's statement, Raut said, "Power has gone into Rane's head. He has taken the oath of office, of being impartial while serving his duties. We will soon teach him a lesson."

Speaking at a BJP workers' gathering in Sindhudurg district earlier this month, Rane said workers of the opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance should join the Bharatiya Janata Party if they wanted development of their constituencies.

"Many MVA workers have already joined the BJP, and I encourage those who are left to do the same. Only (ruling) Mahayuti workers will receive funds. If a village has a sarpanch or any other office-bearer from an MVA party, they will not receive even a single rupee," Rane had said.

The MVA comprises the Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP).

The remarks drew a sharp reaction from opposition leaders, who asked if the minister had forgotten his oath of office.