Sena (UBT) workers condemn civic action against hawkers, street vendors

Thane, Oct 11 (PTI) A delegation of Shiv Sena (UBT) workers on Wednesday met the Thane civic chief to complain about a drive that the corporation carried out against hawkers and street vendors in the city’s Padwal Nagar.

The Sena (UBT) alleged that the roadside sellers' belongings, including utensils and gas stoves, were destroyed during the drive using JCBs on Tuesday late evening. They submitted a memorandum to Thane Municipal Corporation Commissioner Abhijit Bangar and alleged that no notice was given to the hawkers and street vendors before the drive was conducted in the Wagle Estate area.

Former corporator Sanjay Gadigaonkar said they have demanded compensation for the affected hawkers. He said the civic chief also condemned the incident and promised to appoint a deputy municipal commissioner-level official to probe the matter.

If the civic body fails to take any action against the erring officials, Sena (UBT) will start an agitation, said Gadigaonkar. PTI COR NR