Sena (UBT) workers demand quicker disbursal of farm loans, demonstrate outside banks

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jun 13 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) workers on Thursday demonstrated outside banks in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district demanding quicker disbursal of farm loans.

Demonstrations were held in front of 117 branches of various banks in the district.

Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council Ambadas Danve, who led the party workers, told reporters that banks are reluctant to sanction loans to farmers but quick to waive businessmen’s loans.

He said banks drag their feet over farmers’ loan applications citing “CIBIL scores and their repayment capacity”.

Banks are given targets to sanction farmers’ loans and it is public money that banks distribute, he claimed.

“If loans worth crores of rupees of businessmen can be settled, why are they not being granted to farmers when their need is only between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 5 lakh? The government is aware that there is a drought and the relief amounts due to farmers have yet to be given. Steps should be taken to provide loans to farmers,” he said.

The Sena (UBT) later said on X that banks should not expect peaceful demonstrations if they do not fast-track the disbursal of farm loans.

“There is a huge pendency of applications with nationalised banks and the ‘will do, come later; will see’ attitude of banks will not be tolerated,” he said. PTI AW MVG NR