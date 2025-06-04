Sena (UBT)'s LS poll candidate Chandrahar Patil to join Shinde-led Sena on June 9, claims minister

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jun 4 (PTI) Wrestler-turned-politician Chandrahar Patil, who had fought the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Sangli seat in Maharashtra as a Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate, will join the ruling Shiv Sena on June 9, state minister Sanjay Shirsat claimed here on Wednesday.
Shirsat, who is Minister of Social Justice, is the spokesperson of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.
Talking to reporters, he said, "Many people will be joining our party on Monday and also by the end of this month. Chandrahar Patil is also set to join. Stop if you can." Hitting out at the Uddhav Thackeray-led party, he said, "Nobody is ready to stay with them and they should look into their own party's affairs." When asked about the claim of local BJP leaders that the next mayor of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will be from their party after the municipal polls, Shirsat said, "These leaders are enthusiastic and are in a mood of doing anything for the party. Our best wishes are with them. But the party should organise a workshop to teach the party leaders about what to speak." In the last Lok Sabha election, the Sangli seat was a hotly contested one with Vishal Patil, a Congress leader, entering the fray as an independent against Sena (UBT) candidate Chandrahar Patil, who was fielded by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).
Vishal Patil emerged victorious, trouncing BJP’s sitting MP Sanjaykaka Patil, while Chandrahar Patil came a distant third with the ignominy of seeing his deposit getting forfeited. PTI AW NP