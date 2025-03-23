Sena workers ransack hotel where Kamra show with Shinde jibe was shot

Mumbai, Mar 23 (PTI) Shiv Sena workers on Sunday vandalised a hotel in Mumbai’s Khar area where stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra’s show with ‘gaddar’ (traitor) jibe at Deputy CM Eknath Shinde was filmed, police said.

The vandals ransacked Hotel Unicontinental in Khar area where the show was shot and sought an FIR be lodged against Kamra.

According to a police official, the party workers reached the auditorium of the hotel after a video of Kamra’s jibe against Shinde went viral on social media.

The video was also posted on X by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut by saying “Kunal Ka Kamal”.

Kamra taunted Shinde using a modified version of a Hindi song from the film “Dil To Pagal Hai”, eliciting laughter from the audience.

Sena MP Naresh Mhaske warned Kamra that he will be chased by Sena workers throughout the country. “You will be forced to flee India,” he said in a video message. PTI ZA VT VT