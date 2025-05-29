Sena youth wing leader held in Pune for staging firing at his own car

Pune, May 29 (PTI) Shiv Sena youth wing leader Nilesh Ghare has been arrested for allegedly orchestrating firing at his own car in Pune, police said on Thursday.

While the police did not reveal motive behind the staged firing, sources said Ghare wanted to secure police protection and obtain a firearm licence by citing threat to his life.

On May 19, two people opened fire at Sena functionary Ghare's parked car after he had exited the vehicle. The incident, in which no injuries were reported, took place in the Warje area of Pune city.

Initially, a case was lodged against unidentified persons at the Warje police station and on Sunday (May 25), three people were detained. During questioning, they revealed Ghare himself orchestrated the firing incident, said the police.

A senior police officer said, "Nilesh Ghare was arrested on Wednesday in the Warje firing case for conspiring with the main accused. We are probing the matter further." "Ghare's office is located in Warje. The police received information that a gunshot was fired at his vehicle. Three accused involved in the firing were previously arrested. During investigation, it was found Ghare was aware of the incident, but did not inform the police. Since it was revealed that Ghare orchestrated firing at his own vehicle, he, too, has been arrested," the official added.

With this, four persons have been arrested in the firing case so far, while one more accused in absconding, he added. PTI COR RSY