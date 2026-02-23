Sena's Jagdale leader of house in TMC; Shanu Pathan of NCP (SP) named LoP

Thane, Feb 23 (PTI) Shiv Sena corporator Hanumant Jagdale was elected as leader of the house at the general body meeting of the Thane Municipal Corporation on Monday.

In the meeting chaired by Mayor Sharmila Pimplolkar, Shanu Pathan of NCP (SP) was declared the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the 131-member TMC general body.

In the January civic body polls, the Shiv Sena obtained a clear majority with 75 seats, followed by 28 for the BJP, 12 for NCP (SP), nine for NCP, five for AIMIM, one for Shiv Sena (UBT). One independent also won the polls. PTI COR BNM