Sena's Sada Sarvankar meets Raj Thackeray; downplays assembly poll defeat

Mumbai, Sep 22 (PTI) Former Shiv Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar on Monday met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray on the occasion of the reopening of Shivaji Park gymkhana after its makeover.

Sarvankar and Thackeray's son Amit were in the fray from Mahim assembly seat in the 2024 assembly polls. Both lost to Mahesh Sawant of Shiv Sena (UBT). Since then, the two leaders have had an uneasy relationship.

"I took blessings of Raj Thackeray. He also patted my back. Our relationship with Raj saheb is very old. We have a deep bond and we can forget our ties. I am his neighbour today," Sarvankar told reporters.

"Election is a different issue. We had different responsibilities during polls," he said referring to the 2024 assembly polls defeat.

Shivaji Park falls under Mahim assembly seat.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and local MP Anil Desai and MLA Mahesh Sawant were present during the event.