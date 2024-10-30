Sena’s Sarvankar seeks Raj’s support in Mahim; BJP still firm on backing MNS chief’s son: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Oct 30 (PTI) Shiv Sena’s Mahim candidate Sadanand Sarvnakar on Wednesday asked Raj Thackeray not to do injustice to him by urging the MNS chief to withdraw from the poll race where the latter's son Amit is also in the fray.

His remarks came after Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the BJP still wants to throw its weight behind debutant Amit Thackeray in the seat in south central Mumbai, which the ruling Shiv Sena is also contesting.

In a post on X, Sarvankar said he has been a Shiv Sena worker for 40 years and has become MLA three times through hard work. Had the late Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray been there, he would not have asked him to abandon the seat for his relatives, Sarvankar said.

Sarvankar said Bal Thackeray’s relatives live in Dadar-Mahim yet he picked an ordinary worker like him.

Despite Shrikant Shinde becoming an MP three times, his father Eknath Shinde did not make him a minister at the Centre. Instead, he gave that opportunity to a loyal Shiv Sainik, Sarvankar said, referring to Union minister and Sena leader Prataprao Jadhav.

“I will request Raj Saheb (Thackeray) not to do injustice to a worker like me. Please extend your support to me,” Sarvankar said.

The Shiv Sena as well as the BJP have been trying to persuade Sarvankar to withdraw from the race, but he has been firm on contesting.

Earlier in the day, Fadnavis told reporters that efforts would be made to find a solution to this.

Fadnavis also said his party would try to persuade most of its rebels to withdraw their nominations, but added that there will be friendly fights in some seats in the November 20 state polls.

Besides Sarvankar, Shiv Sena's (UBT) Mahesh Sawant is also in the fray from Mahim which covers areas like Dadar. The Shiv Sena, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharahtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) hold emotional attachment to Dadar.

Raj Thackeray’s MNS is not a part of the Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's NCP, but supported the ruling alliance in the Lok Sabha polls held earlier this year.

Fadnavis said the BJP and CM Shinde had reached a consensus on supporting MNS candidate Amit Thackeray, who is making his electoral debut, in the Mahim assembly constituency.

“However, leaders from the Shinde-led Shiv Sena argued that if the party did not contest the election, its dedicated voters would shift to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT). The BJP was ready to support Amit and is still firm on its stand,” he said.

Asked about the solution to this conundrum, Fadnavis said, “When we (leaders of Mahayuti) meet, we will discuss and try to find a solution.” Mahim has witnessed the birth of the undivided Shiv Sena (1966) and then the MNS, which came into existence in 2006 when Raj Thackeray charted his own independent political course.

Fadnavis also maintained that every major political party in the state has been facing the challenge of rebels in the November 20 assembly elections.

The BJP would try to convince most of its rebels to withdraw their nominations, Fadnavis said. PTI PR ND GK NR