Sena's Thane LS candidate Mhaske pays tributes to Anand Dighe after getting poll ticket

Thane, May 1 (PTI) Shiv Sena's Thane Lok Sabha seat candidate Naresh Mhaske on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for choosing him to contest from the prestigious constituency.
After his candidature was announced, Mhaske visited the Anand Ashram, the residence of Shiv Sena stalwart the late Anand Dighe, and his memorial in Thane city and paid rich tributes to him.
The former mayor of Thane, the political turf of Shinde, also called on MNS president Raj Thackeray and sought his blessings.
Talking to the media, Mhaske thanked PM Modi and Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, for fielding him from the Thane Lok Sabha seat.
The Shinde-led Sena, the NCP and the BJP are part of the ruling 'Mahayuti' alliance.
"All constituent parties of Mahayuti are working round-the-clock and reaching out to voters," said Mhaske when asked about the delay in announcing his candidature.
He will take on sitting Lok Sabha MP Rajan Vichare of the Shiv Sena (UBT), whose candidature was announced long back. PTI COR RSY