Senate poll protest: Panjab University students to 'gherao' BJP offices on Dec 3

Chandigarh, Nov 26 (PTI) Panjab University students on Wednesday announced that they would gherao the BJP offices in Punjab and Chandigarh on December 3 as they sought to intensify their agitation demanding the announcement of senate poll schedule.

The students reiterated that the protest will continue until their demand is met.

Protesting students said they will 'gherao' the BJP offices with the support of farmers' bodies, religious organisations and other students' bodies.

No election schedule has been announced despite assurance from Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu's that the senate poll will be announced soon, the protesters said, adding that they have been waiting for the announcement of the election schedule for the past several days.

PU students, under the banner of Panjab University Bachao Morcha, had called for a complete shutdown of the varsity on Wednesday, to press for a schedule for senate election that have not taken place for more than a year.

The protest was held near the office of the vice chancellor, student leader Jodh Singh said.

Police made elaborate security arrangements on the campus to maintain law and order, including the deployment of anti-riot vehicle.

However, the varsity authorities declared a holiday on Wednesday, with all offices and departments shut. It also postponed the examinations scheduled to be conducted in the campus on the day.

On November 10, PU students held a massive rally that saw them storming the varsity's entry gates and jostling with security personnel.

The protest was initially launched against the Centre's decision to restructure Panjab University's governing bodies -- the senate and the syndicate.

However, following mounting pressure from various political leaders and protesting students, the Ministry of Education on November 7 withdrew its October 28 notification announcing a change in the constitution and composition of the Panjab University senate and syndicate.

The students, however, refused to end their agitation, and pressed the university to announce a schedule for the senate election.

Student representatives had also met the vice chancellor, who informed them that the schedule have been sent for approval to the vice president of India, who is the chancellor of the varsity.

Several political parties from Punjab, including the Aam Aadmi Party, the Shiromani Akali Dal and the Congress, as well as farmers' bodies including the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), SKM (Non-Political), and Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Morcha have extended support to the student's protest.