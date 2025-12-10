Send audio clip purportedly featuring Patiala SSP's conversation to CFSL, Chandigarh: HC

Chandigarh, Dec 10 (PTI) The Punjab and Haryana high court asked the Punjab government and the State Election Commission (SEC) on Wednesday to send a audio clip, purportedly of a conversation between the Patiala SSP and other police officers, to the Central Forensic Sciences Laboratory (CFSL) in Chandigarh for its examination.

The audio clip was shared on social media a few days ago by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal, claiming that Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Varun Sharma and other police officers had conspired to prevent opposition candidates from filing nominations for the December 14 zila parishad and panchayat samiti polls at the behest of the ruling AAP.

During the hearing on Wednesday, the SEC's counsel told the court that the Patiala SSP has gone on leave till the completion of the zila parishad and panchayat samiti poll process.

The additional charge of Patiala has been given to the Sangrur SSP, the court was informed.

The bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and justice Sanjeev Berry was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) matter filed by SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema and Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa.

Cheema has sought urgent judicial safeguards to ensure free-and-fair elections in the state, while Bajwa has demanded extending the last date (December 4) for filing nominations for the zila parishad and panchayat samiti polls, claiming that opposition candidates are facing "intimidation and systematic obstruction" in filing the papers.

Talking to reporters after the hearing, Bajwa's counsel Arshpreet Singh Khadial said they pressed for the verification of the audio clip to be done outside the state.

"If it happens in Punjab, there will be a conflict of interest," he said.

The lawyer said they urged the court that the audio clip be sent to the CFSL, Chandigarh for a time-bound verification, given that the matter pertains to the upcoming election.

Cheema's counsel Arshdeep Singh Kler said the court made it clear orally that the clip be sent to the CFSL, Chandigarh.

However, he said a detailed order is awaited.

Referring to the Punjab Police's claim that the audio clip was fake or AI-generated, Kler said they also submitted before the court that such an inference cannot be drawn before a forensic examination of the clip.

During the hearing, the bench questioned the SEC and state police about its probe into the audio clip.

The court was informed that police have issued notices to six people for furnishing the original recording.

Opposition parties have been targeting the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the matter, accusing it of misusing official machinery to prevent their candidates from filing nomination papers.

The election for the zila parishad and panchayat samitis in Punjab is scheduled for December 14. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 17. PTI CHS VSD RC