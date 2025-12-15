Send bills on atomic energy, repeal of MGNREGA to Parl panels for scrutiny: Congress to govt

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) The Congress on Monday said the Opposition wants three bills, including the one that seeks to open the atomic energy sector to private players, to be sent to the standing committees for deeper study.

In a post on X, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh termed the three bills far-reaching and in want of scrutiny.

"The entire Opposition is demanding that the following three far-reaching Bills be referred to the Standing Committees concerned. We are hopeful that in keeping with the best of Parliamentary traditions and practices, this demand will be agreed to by the Government.

"The Bills require deep study and wide consultations. Higher Education Commission Bill, Atomic Energy Bill, G-RAM-G Bill," he said in his post.

On Monday, the government introduced a bill to open up the tightly controlled civil nuclear sector to private players.

The Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, also introduced on Monday, seeks to facilitate universities and other higher educational institutions to become independent and self-governing, with a robust and transparent system of accreditation and autonomy.

The Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, 2025, has been listed in the Lok Sabha in the supplementary list of business issued on Monday. PTI SKC VN VN