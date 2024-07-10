Send information on payment to contractual/outsourced workers by 15th of every month: PWD asks officials

New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) The PWD has issued an office memorandum asking its officials to send information on payment to contractual/outsourced workers in different departments under the Delhi government by 15th of every month.

According to the memorandum, it was directed that in compliance to the directions of PWD Secretariat, the monthly information on payment to contractual labour/workers/employees must be sent to this office on prescribed proforma latest by 15th of every month.

"It is observed that the asked information is either not being sent in time or incomplete information is being sent, as information sent does not include labour/worker hired on contract through contractors. This has been viewed seriously at higher level," the memorandum said.

The undersigned is directed to say that as per directions issued chief engineer (being HOD of zone) is responsible for the compliance, it stated.

"It is reiterated that information asked must reach this office in complete form on prescribed proforma latest by 15th of every month. The asked information be sent through Google Excel Sheet already mailed to all zones. Responsibility for delay and sending incomplete information, if any, shall rest with the zone concerned," the memorandum added. PTI NIT AS AS