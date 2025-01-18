Send officers to Prayagraj 'to study crowd management': UP govt asks National Police Academy

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that his government has written to the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy to send officers at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj "to study crowd management and other varied aspects" of their duties.

"The one thing that has stood out this time is police behaviour. We deployed young police officers for Maha Kumbh duty after training them. We have also written to the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy to send young officers here to study crowd management and other varied aspects associated with a mega arrangement of this kind," Adityanath told senior journalists at his 5, Kalidas Marg residence here this evening.

"Where else would they (young officers) get an opportunity of this nature to study so much, learn so much directly on the spot?" he asked.

Adityanath also said most leading global institutions are currently conducting studies and research on various aspects of the Maha Kumbh, which began in Prayagraj on January 13.

"Many top global institutes are studying various aspects of this edition of Maha Kumbh-2025," he said highlighting the significance of the event and the international attention it is drawing.

Asked to comment on reports that many top politicians, including Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, could take a dip at the Maha Kumbh, Adityanath said, "Its nice. Everyone should come." The chief minister noted that Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Ayodhya have emerged as the state's new spiritual and tourism circuit, with the Maha Kumbh serving as a major catalyst for both religious and cultural tourism.

"Anyone visiting the Maha Kumbh (Prayagraj) is also visiting Kashi and Ayodhya too and these three have emerged as a new tourism destination circuit in the state," he said.

Adityanath pointed out the key improvements made since the 2002 and 2019 editions of the Kumbh, particularly regarding cleanliness and police conduct.

The chief minister stressed that extensive training had been provided to the law enforcement personnel to ensure smooth management.

"This edition of the Maha Kumbh is special not only due to its cleanliness but also due to the positive behaviour of our police forces," he said.

Adityanath further said that care is being taken to teach children of cleanliness workers doing duty at the Maha Kumbh.

"I have asked for books, pullovers and bags for the children of cleanliness workers," he added.

Regarding the footfall during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, the chief minister mentioned the use of advanced AI cameras to track visitors.

Adityanath explained that while AI technology was first introduced in 2019, its role has become even more integral this year.

"We are making sure that both saints and devotees have a seamless experience," he added.

The chief minister also spoke about the economic impact of the Maha Kumbh.

"Just imagine the economic impact of the Maha Kumbh. Assuming 45 crore people turn up at the Maha Kumbh, each spending Rs 5000. Just calculate the amount of economic activity that would have happened in these 45 days of the Maha Kumbh alone," he said.

Adityanath emphasized the importance of the Mukhyamantri Paryatan Samvardhan Yojana, which is already working to boost tourism.

"In 2016, 2.35 lakh tourists visited Ayodhya but this year 35 lakh people visited Ayodhya on the Ram Navmi day alone. That shows what focus, planning and management can achieve," he said.

The chief minister also reflected on the transformation in tourism infrastructure since the previous government.

"Under past administrations, there was mismanagement, but today, the difference is clear," he said, highlighting improvements at key religious places such as Chitrakoot and Vindhyavasini Dham where he said footfalls have increased due to his government's management and focus.

Adityanath shared anecdotes from his visits to various temples and pilgrimage sites and also shared how he personally monitored all big ticket religious events in the state.

He emphasised the importance of preserving the sanctity of religious practices while ensuring safety and order.

Reacting to a query seeking his take on demand for a Sanatan Board, he said, "What is Sanatan Board? Sanatan is eternal, timeless, ageless. Don't equate it with Waqf Board."