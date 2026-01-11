Send Rs 1 lakh right away as 95 pc of my speeches are about development: CM on Uddhav challenge

Mumbai, Jan 11 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday responded with a "send the money right away" jibe to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray's statement that he would give Rs 1 lakh if the BJP could fight an election without invoking Hindu-Muslim and India-Pakistan issues.

Asked about Thackeray's challenge, Fadnavis, addressing a press conference here, said," If you check my speeches, we certainly respond to allegations and criticism, and we do speak about Hindutva because we are proud of it. But 95 per cent of my speeches are only about development." Hitting out at Thackeray, the CM further said, "I have openly proclaimed that show me one speech of his in which he talks about development and I will give Rs 5000." Fadnavis said the Rs 1 lakh Thackeray will give will be transferred to beneficiaries of the state government's flagship Ladki Bahin Yojana, a monthly financial aid scheme for women.

"Let him show at least one sentence on development in his rally and I will give him Rs 1,000," the chief minister said in more swipes at Thackeray. PTI ND BNM