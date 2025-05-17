Sending all-party delegations good opportunity to present India's viewpoint to foreign nations: Omar

Srinagar, May 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Saturday said that sending all-party delegations to foreign countries is a good opportunity to present India's viewpoint following the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

"Members of all big parties will be included in these delegations and it is a good opportunity to present India's viewpoint in front of the important countries," Abdullah told reporters here.

He said that after the attack on Parliament in 2001 during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, delegations were sent to some countries in a similar way.

"Parliamentary delegations were sent to foreign countries during the Operation Parakram. It is good," the chief minister added.

Asked about the decrease in tourism in the Kashmir valley following the April 22 Pahalgam attack, Abdullah said the government's focus now is on conducting an incident-free annual Amarnath Yatra which begins July 3.

"Tourism has been hit quite badly. This summer season of ours is more or less now (washed), we hardly have any tourists coming. Now, we are focussed on the Amaranth yatra.

"We want the Amarnath yatra to pass incident-free and want all the yatris to go back safe and sound and then we will start looking out at what we can do to promote tourism," he said.

On the present situation along the border and the Line of Control (LoC), Abdullah said that as of now, there are no reports of violation of the understanding reached between India and Pakistan.

"Assessment of the damage is being done. Once the damage assessment report comes, we will work on the compensation package. Whatever we can do, we will do and whatever help we need from the Centre, we will ask the Centre," he added. PTI SSB MNK MNK