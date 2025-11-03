Sengottaiyan accuses AIADMK gen secy of 'dynasty politics'

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu), Nov 3 (PTI) Expelled leader K A Sengottaiyan on Monday accused AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami of practicing "dynasty politics" and alleged intervention by his family members.

Blaming the party leader of being the "real traitor" following his expulsion from AIADMK for anti-party activities, Sengottaiyan claimed that family politics was prevalent not only in the DMK but also in the AIADMK under Palaniswami.

"It is a known fact that some of his relatives interfere in the political affairs. But I have been carrying out my work with the aim of strengthening the party," Sengottaiyan told reporters here.

A senior leader in the AIADMK, however, dismissed his allegations as baseless and made with "ulterior motive." The party has been functioning in a democratic manner, he added.

The former minister and nine-time MLA was removed from the party on October 31 after he made an appearance at the Muthuramalinga Thevar's 118th birth anniversary and 63rd guru puja celebrations at Pasumpon, Ramanathapuram district, with ousted leaders: Panneerselvam, and Dhinakaran and later meeting V K Sasikala. PTI JSP JSP KH