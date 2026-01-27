Sengottaiyan expected AMMK will join TVK: Dhinakaran

Madurai (Tamil Nadu), Jan 27 (PTI) AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran on Tuesday said TVK chief coordinator K A Sengottaiyan expected that his party will join actor-politician Vijay's front.

The AMMK returned to the NDA in Tamil Nadu recently, months after walking out of the AIADMK-led bloc blaming 'betrayal.' "We are like siblings. I have been associated with him for a long time and we meet regularly. He (Sengottaiyan) is like my elder brother. Before he joined TVK, he told me about his decision. He expressed his wish that I should also join the TVK," Dhinakaran told reporters here.

Dhinakaran said during his meeting with Amit Shah in Delhi, the union home minister had told him that Sengottaiyan should join the NDA.

Quoting Shah, the AMMK leader said, "He (Sengottaiyan) is your friend. Why has he gone there (TVK)? Ask him to come with us. I told that I will try (to bring KA Sengottaiyan into join the NDA)." On whether he conveyed his decision to Sengottaiyan, he said, "When I informed him, Sengottaiyan said how can I come there (to the NDA). I have been insulted (by the AIADMK) several times." Asked whether he was under pressure to join the NDA, Dinakaran denied it by saying, "There was no pressure. I wanted Amma's regime (As J Jayalalithaa is fondly called by his cadres as Amma meaning mother) to prevail in Tamil Nadu." He reiterated his earlier comments that he would not contest the forthcoming Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu and would allow his supporters to contest and win the elections. PTI VIJ VIJ KH