Sengottaiyan plans to move court challenging his expulsion from AIADMK

Erode (Tamil Nadu), Nov 1 (PTI) Former minister K A Sengottaiyan on Saturday said that he will discuss with advocates on moving court challenging the decision of AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswamy to expel him from the party.

Speaking to reporters at his farmhouse at Kullampalayam near Gobichettipalayam, the nine-time MLA said, "A 'temporary General Secretary' of AIADMK expelled me from the party, in which I am a member for 53 years, without asking for any explanation about speaking with OPS and others on 30th October at Pasumpon".

"I am totally disturbed by the expulsion and feel heavily. I was sleepless on Friday night, as I have been a member of AIADMK since MGR formed the party. Behaving as a dictator, Edappadi Palaniswami expelled me, violating the Rules and Regulations of the party. Soon, I will discuss with the advocates and file a suit against the general secretary of the party for violating party rules in expelling me".

Earlier, he claimed that Palaniswamy was responsible for the continuous defeat of AIADMK in Elections since 2021. He also insisted on the readmission of the expelled leaders, like O Panneerselvam, into the party. PTI CORR ADB