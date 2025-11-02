Sengottaiyan showing signs of selfishness, says AIADMK’s Udhayakumar

Chennai, Nov 2 (PTI) Senior AIADMK leader R B Udhayakumar on Sunday hit out at expelled leader and former minister K A Sengottaiyan, calling him "inconsistent and self-serving" in his bid to stay politically relevant.

"He had initially said he would be happy if expelled from the party. Now, he claims in interviews that he is shaken by the decision and losing sleep over it. He has also said he plans to pursue a legal battle," Udhayakumar said in a statement, which he also shared on his social media platforms.

According to the Deputy Leader of the Opposition, "The cat is now out of the bag. Sengottaiyan is displaying all signs of selfishness as he frantically tries to salvage his failed political career. His current (political) manoeuvres, including legal challenges, are driven purely by self-interest and will not succeed in the long run." Udhayakumar further said that those who place their trust in AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami never fail, just as those who trusted former leaders M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa did not.

"The one or two voices of condemnation or support emerging now against the disciplinary action taken against you will certainly not guarantee your protection or success—this is the opinion of the cadre," said Udhayakumar.

"You (Sengottaiyan) have now gone seeking refuge, but I remind you of the history you know, understand, and feel: they will not hesitate to sacrifice you at any time and in any way for their political success," he added.

Sengottaiyan hit back at Palaniswami on November 1, accusing him of being the “real traitor” and questioning his alleged silence in the Kodanad murder case.

His remarks came after swift disciplinary action was taken against him by Palaniswami on October 31, following Sengottaiyan’s display of unity with ousted leaders O Panneerselvam, T T V Dhinakaran, and V K Sasikala.

During an event at Pasumpon in Ramanathapuram district, the 77-year-old Sengottaiyan had sarcastically remarked, "If a Nobel Prize is to be given for betrayal, it should go to Palaniswami." He had also said he would consult his lawyers about legally challenging his expulsion from the party. PTI JR SSK