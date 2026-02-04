Sengottaiyan wishes to contest from Gobichettipalayam again

Erode (Tamil Nadu), Feb 4 (PTI) TVK leader K A Sengottaiyan on Wednesday said that he wanted to contest from Gobichettipalayam Assembly constituency again, and the future of the party leader Vijay was "very bright".

He said he was confident that TVK will get majority seats in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state and would form a government.

Sengottaiyan was addressing the media after inaugurating the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party office at Vellankoil near Gobichettipalayam.

He said that he had decided to contest from Gobichettipalayam Assembly constituency and would submit his willingness petition with the party head on Friday.

Nine-time AIADMK MLA Sengottaiyan, expelled from the party in November 2025, joined actor-politician Vijay-led TVK. PTI COR KH