Sengottaiyan's resignation as MLA won't affect BJP-AIADMK alliance: Tamilisai Soundararajan

Chennai, Nov 26 (PTI) Tamil Nadu BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Wednesday the resignation of expelled AIADMK leader K A Sengottaiyan as an MLA from the Gobichettipalayam assembly constituency will not affect the relationship between her party and the AIADMK.

Addressing reporters on the sidelines of an event here, she said, "He had some problem with his party, but this is their internal party matter. The alliance cannot take any responsibility for the turmoils inside a party." "It's very unfortunate that a senior leader has resigned. But that is his opinion and I cannot say anything about it," she added.

Asked about the rumours floating in the state that Sengottiyan might possibly join the DMK or actor Vijay-led TVK, Soundararajan accused the ruling party of "creating confusion by spreading all kinds of rumours".

"But these confusions will not affect the strength of the alliance. We are very strong and we will get our vote share and will definitely win," she insisted.

Sengottaiyan met Assembly Speaker M Appavu at the Secretariat here today and submitted his resignation letter, sources said.