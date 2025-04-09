Senior AAP leaders on Gujarat tour to strengthen organisation

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) AAP's newly appointed Gujarat in-charge Gopal Rai and co-in-charge Durgesh Pathak are on a week-long tour of the state to expand the party's organisational footprint there.

According to an official statement issued by the party, Rai and Pathak, who arrived in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, are scheduled to meet party leaders and workers across the state in the next few days.

The duo began their engagements with a meeting of senior leaders at the Gandhinagar Circuit House the same day they arrived in the state capital.

On Wednesday, the leaders will hold a meeting with AAP's Ahmedabad Central Zone leaders and workers.

Further, various groups from Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad are scheduled to meet the two leaders on Thursday. Meeting local leaders and workers in the Rajkot Zone is also on their agenda.

The organisational drive will culminate with a state-level leadership meeting in Junagadh on April 12 and a state workers' 'Mahasammelan' at Viswadar on April 13. A final meeting to discuss preparations for the upcoming Viswadar Assembly bypoll is scheduled for April 14.

This marks the first major organisational exercise in Gujarat since the party's leadership overhaul following its defeat to the BJP in the recent Delhi Assembly elections.

In the reshuffle, Saurabh Bharadwaj was appointed as the new president of AAP's Delhi unit, while Gopal Rai, the former Delhi chief, was named the party's in-charge for Gujarat. Former Delhi MLA Durgesh Pathak has been designated as the co-in-charge for the state unit.

AAP aims to build on its growing presence in Gujarat, where it won 32 local body seats in February and finished second in about 250 seats. The party has already announced that it would contest the 2027 elections in the state alone without opting for an alliance with Congress. PTI MHS AMJ AMJ AMJ