Senior advocate ADN Rao passes away

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Senior advocate ADN Rao, who assisted the Supreme Court as an amicus curiae in dealing with several environment-related PILs, has passed away, according to the top court's bar association.

Rao, who was designated as a senior advocate by the Supreme Court in 2021, practised for over three decades at the Bar and was known for his able assistance to the top court in dealing with environment-related PILs, especially those filed by eminent environmentalist M C Mehta in the 1980s.

Rao's son, Annam Venkatesh, is an advocate-on-record practising in the top court.

According to the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), the last rites will be held at Lodhi Road Crematorium on Wednesday evening. PTI SJK RHL