Senior advocate arrested for 'forging documents' to sell land of yoga guru's Aparna Ashram

Gurugram, Apr 14 (PTI) Gurugram Police's Economic Offence Wing (EOW) arrested a senior advocate for allegedly forging documents to help sell properties that are part of deceased yoga guru Dhirendra Brahmachari's Aparna Ashram and taking Rs 5.5 crore for the job, officials said on Monday.

After two days of police remand the lawyer, Ramanand Yadav, was produced in a city court and sent into judicial custody, they said. The lawyer, who was arrested here on Friday, has rejected the allegations saying he was paid the amount as fees.

Yadav had recently in February contested and lost the election for the post of the Gurugram Bar Association's president.

Police said according to documents, "land worth crores of rupees" of Aparna Ashram in Sector 30, Gurugram was sold to four companies facing bankruptcy proceedings in December 2020 for Rs 55 crore.

Yadav allegedly was behind forging the sale deed for which he was paid Rs 5.5 crore, police said.

In June last year, a case of fraud was registered in Sector 40 police station against four companies, two named persons and other unknown persons under the relevant sections of the IPC.

According to the EOW's investigation, Yadav received Rs 5.5 crore as part of the deal for forging documents and helping in the sale of the land, police said.

In February this year, the police issued a notice to Yadav, asking him to appear with the relevant case records. During interrogation, Yadav claimed that the Rs 5.5 crore in question was his legal fees.

The lawyer then filed an anticipatory bail in the district court on April 1, claiming he was being targeted for providing legal services in the case. But the court of Additional Sessions Judge Sunil Kumar Diwan rejected his plea, police said.

Yadav approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court but failed to get relief. Finally, a team of EOW arrested him on Friday, they added. PTI COR SKY SKY