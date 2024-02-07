Senior advocate Chander M Lall launches book

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Senior advocate Chander M Lall on Tuesday launched his book "At the Pleasure of His Majesty: I.M. Lall and The Case That Shook the Crown" in the presence of several dignitaries, including Supreme Court judges Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Sanjay Karol.

The book, which has been published by Rupa Publications, delves into the life and legal battle of Inder Mohan Lall, the author's grandfather. It was launched at the Delhi High Court auditorium.

The launch was also attended by former Supreme Court judge Sanjay Kishan Kaul, the high court's Acting Chief Justice, Manmohan, as well as former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant.

The foreword for the book has been written by senior Congress leader P Chidambaram.

There was a narrative that delved into the life of Inder Mohan Lall and how he challenged the British Raj in a landmark legal battle in the High Commissioner for India and the High Commissioner for Pakistan vs. I M Lall case, laying the foundation of Article 311 (dismissal, removal or reduction in rank of persons employed in civil capacities under the Union or a State) of the Constitution of India, according to a statement.

The statement also said that Justice Kohli shared the experience of her family during the Partition. PTI ADS ANB ANB