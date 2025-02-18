Senior advocate collapses in Telangana High Court, dies

Hyderabad, Feb 18 (PTI) A senior advocate collapsed and died while presenting arguments in the Telangana High Court here on Tuesday.

P Venugopal Rao, in his mid 60s, who was presenting the case in court number 21, suddenly fell down and an advocate performed a cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) procedure on him, a member of Telangana High Court Advocates Association said.

A medical team at the High Court shifted him to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. The advocate allegedly suffered a heart attack, the Association member said.

Court proceedings were suspended in the afternoon following the incident.