Senior advocate Kapil Sibal elected as SCBA president

New Delhi: Senior advocate Kapil Sibal was on Thursday elected as the president of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).

The SCBA elections were held on Thursday.

A Harvard Law School graduate, Sibal was the additional solicitor general of India during 1989-90. He was designated as senior advocate in 1983.

Between 1995 and 2002, the former minister in the Congress-led UPA government served three times as SCBA president.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Kapil Sibal has just been elected as president of the Supreme Court Bar Association by a landslide. This is a big win for liberal, secular, democratic, and progressive forces."

"This is also, in the outgoing PM's words, a trailer for the changes that will happen very soon nationally. The soon to be former regime's legal drumbeaters and cheerleaders must be shocked," he said.

