Senior advocate recuses from representing AAP MLA Malik detained under PSA in J-K

Jammu, Sep 18 (PTI) Senior advocate Nirmal K Kotwal on Thursday recused himself from representing AAP MLA, who was recently detained under Public Safety Act (PSA), citing certain videos where the politician purportedly claimed that Jammu and Kashmir is not a part of India while praising terrorists Burhan Wani and Masood Azhar.

"The unity and sovereignty of India are non-negotiable, and any act or statement undermining them cannot be condoned under any circumstances," Kotwal, who is also president of the Jammu wing of the High Court Bar Association, said in a statement here.

AAP MLA Mehraj Malik (37) was detained on September 8 in Doda for allegedly disturbing public order in the district and was lodged in Kathua district jail.

On September 14, AAP announced a 10-member legal team led by Kotwal to challenge the detention of Malik.

"It has come to my notice that certain videos are in circulation wherein Malik has allegedly stated that Jammu and Kashmir is not a part of India. In the videos he also praised militant Burhan Wani (of Hizbul Mujahideen) and terrorist Masood Azhar (Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad founder)," the senior advocate said.

"At the very outset, I wish to state that these videos and statements were never brought to my knowledge by the legal team of the Aam Aadmi Party while briefing me in connection with the matter wherein PSA has been imposed against Malik," Kotwal said clarifying his stand on the issues which, he said, came to his knowledge through social media platforms.

He said these utterances, if true, are extremely "insensitive, irresponsible, and detrimental" to the cause of national security, sovereignty, and integrity of India.

"As an officer of the court and as a citizen of this great nation, I place the interest of the nation above all else. In light of the same, and in keeping with my conscience, professional ethics, and commitment to national integrity, I hereby recuse myself from representing Malik in the matter concerning the PSA proceedings," he added.