Senior advocate Vikas Singh launches YouTube channel

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Senior advocate and Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Vikas Singh on Thursday announced the launch of his official YouTube channel, aiming to connect directly with members of the bar, young lawyers, law students and those interested in the justice system.

"After 35 years of practice at the Supreme Court, currently serving my fourth term as the SCBA president, I have seen many milestones whether it is being designated as a senior advocate or earlier serving as the Additional Solicitor General," said Singh.

"This platform is my way of connecting directly with members of the bar, young lawyers, law students and anyone interested in the justice system," he added. PTI MNR AS AS