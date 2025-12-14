Senior Assam journalist Prafulla Gobinda Baruah dies

Guwahati, Dec 14 (PTI) Doyen of journalism in Assam, Prafulla Govinda Baruah, died due to old age-related ailments at a Guwahati hospital late on Sunday evening, family sources said.

He was 93 and is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Baruah, the editor of North East's oldest English daily 'The Assam Tribune', was under treatment at the hospital for the past few days.

He breathed his last at around 9.30 pm.

Baruah, a Padma Shri awardee, was born in Dibrugarh in 1932. For decades, he had been helming the newspaper, which was founded by his father Radha Gobinda Baruah.

The Assam Tribune had been a leading daily in the region, in publication since 1939.

The cremation is likely to take place on Monday in Guwahati, family sources said.