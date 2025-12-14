Senior Assam journalist Prafulla Govinda Baruah dies

Guwahati, Dec 14 (PTI) Doyen of journalism in Assam, Prafulla Govinda Baruah, died due to old age-related ailments at a Guwahati hospital on Sunday night, family sources said.

He was 93 and is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condoled the death of Baruah, the editor of North East's oldest English daily 'The Assam Tribune'.

Barua was under treatment at the hospital for the past few days. He breathed his last at around 9.30 pm.

A Padma Shri awardee, he was born in Dibrugarh in 1932. For decades, he had been helming the newspaper, which was founded by his father Radha Gobinda Baruah.

The Assam Tribune had been a leading daily in the region, in publication since 1939. Barua was the Chairman Emeritus of The Assam Tribune Group.

The cremation is likely to take place on Monday in Guwahati, family sources said.

"Deeply saddened by the passing away of Shri P G Baruah, Owner, Editor and Managing Director of The Assam Tribune Group and a towering figure in Assam’s journalistic landscape," Sarma said in a post on X.

His lifelong dedication to principled journalism and his immense contribution to literature, education and public life will always be cherished, the CM said. PTI SSG NN