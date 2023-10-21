Senior bar members should ensure juniors are given meaningful platform for professional growth: Justice Bhat

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) Justice S Ravindra Bhat, who retired as a judge of the Supreme Court on Friday, has urged the senior members of the bar to ensure young entrants and juniors are given a meaningful platform for professional growth.

In a message to the members of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on his last working day as an apex court judge, Justice Bhat advised the younger members of the bar to keep learning each day and hone their professional skills.

"What truly distinguishes this bar is its vibrant diversity, encompassing members from varied backgrounds, each bringing their unique perspective to the noble calling of the law, varying in age and experience," he said.

Justice Bhat, who served for a little over four years as a judge of the top court, said he had the most memorable moments in his career, both as an advocate and as a judge, in the apex court.

He said he owed a debt of gratitude to his seniors and all those who taught him, through precept and example, what commitment to the rule of law means. "I would urge the senior members of the bar to ensure that the young entrants and juniors are given a meaningful platform for professional growth, without which this bar would stand much to lose," Justice Bhat said.

"To the younger members, I would advise you to keep your wits around you, keep learning each day, and hone your professional skills. Be courteous not only to the bench, but also to your colleagues and peers at the bar, from whom you will learn in unexpected ways," he said.

Justice Bhat advised them to be courageous and fearless to speak their mind "because it is upon you that rests the responsibility of ensuring growth of the bar and the law".

He said upon the members of the SCBA falls the task of assisting the highest court of the country and ensuring justice to people.

While wishing the members of the bar well, Justice Bhat said he hoped the apex court bar continues to grow and reflect the plurality that symbolises India and its people.

Justice Bhat was elevated as a judge of the apex court on September 23, 2019 and retired on Friday after a tenure of little over four years.

Born on October 21, 1958 in Mysuru, he enrolled as an advocate with the Delhi Bar Council in 1982.

He was appointed as an additional judge of the Delhi High Court on July 16, 2004 and as a permanent judge on February 20, 2006.

He was appointed as the chief justice of the Rajasthan High Court on May 5, 2019, before moving to the Supreme Court.