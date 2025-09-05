Senior BJP leader Agnimitra Paul admitted to hospital

Kolkata, Sep 5 (PTI) Senior BJP leader and Asansol South MLA Agnimitra Paul was admitted to a super-specialty hospital here on Thursday night, following health complications hours after chaotic scenes unfolded in West Bengal Assembly during a heated debate over a resolution tabled by the TMC.

A family member told PTI the BJP MLA fell ill after returning home and was rushed to the hospital off EM Bypass.

Paul was among the five suspended BJP MLAs for disrupting the proceedings of the House.

"She felt unwell upon returning home as she was under extreme stress because of the ruckus in the assembly. A CT scan was conducted on her and she was kept under observation at the critical care unit. She will be back to routine in the next few days," the member said.

To a question he said the tests revealed extreme mental stress caused much strain on her nerves, but she is well now and recovering under the treatment of a well-known neuro medicine expert.

Paul, a prominent fashion designer, had joined politics in 2019 before the Lok Sabha polls.

She was admitted to a hospital a week ago for discomfort in breathing and was discharged after a few days.

A section of the media reported that Paul had suffered a mild brain stroke as stated in CT scan, but this was not confirmed by her family.

Apart from Paul, two other BJP MLAs - chief whip Shankar Ghosh and Bankim Ghosh - were also admitted to hospital after the assembly bedlam on Thursday. PTI SUS MNB