Chandigarh: Senior BJP leader and chief minister aspirant Anil Vij won the Ambala Cantt seat in Haryana, as per the Election Commission.

The former home minister, defeated Independent candidate Chitra Sarwara by a margin of 7,277 votes.

Vij has won the Ambala Cantt assembly seat for the seventh time.

Counting of votes polled in the October 5 assembly elections in Haryana began at 8 am on Tuesday.