Senior BJP leader requests K'taka Governor to instruct CM to release Justice Kempanna's report

Bengaluru, Aug 24 (PTI) Former BJP national general secretary and MLC CT Ravi on Saturday requested Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot to instruct Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to make public Justice Kempanna's report about the Arkavathi layout controversy on corruption allegations and illegal denotification.

In a letter addressed to the Governor, he said he would like to draw attention to the Arkavathi layout controversy concerning 852 acres of "re-do" or denotification carried out by the previous Congress administration, which is estimated to be valued at approximately Rs 8,000 crore.

"In 2014, Siddaramaiah, currently serving as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, appointed Justice Kempanna to lead the Inquiry Commission as per the Commission of Inquiry Act of 1952. Justice Kempanna has since submitted his findings to the government," it stated.

According to him, judicial inquiry reports are deemed public documents, and it is the government's obligation to ensure they are accessible to the public.

"Regrettably, it appears that the Chief Minister's Office has not made this report available for public review. As a representative of the people of Karnataka, I have been looking forward to the release of this report. However, there are growing concerns regarding the ongoing confidentiality, raising questions about transparency," it stated.

He requested Gehlot to instruct Siddaramaiah to release Justice Kempanna's report to the public, thereby reinforcing the Governor's commitment to combating corruption. PTI AMP AMP SS