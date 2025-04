Senior BJP leaders attend wedding of Narendra Singh Tomar's son

Jaipur, Apr 29 (PTI) Several BJP leaders attended the wedding of Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar's son Prabal Pratap Singh at Jai Mahal Palace hotel here.

Prabal tied the nuptial knot with Arundhati Singh Rajawat from Bharatpur.

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade, Sikkim Governor Om Mathur, Rajasthan assembly speaker Vasudev Devnani, Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, MP cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, Union ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Rajasthan cabinet minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, BJP vice president Vasundhara Raje, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and other leaders and celebrities that attended the wedding, according to sources. PTI SDA AMJ AMJ AMJ