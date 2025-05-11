Senior BJP leaders hold consultations following Indo-Pak understanding

New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) A number of senior BJP leaders, including Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and J P Nadda, held consultations on Sunday in what is seen as part of the ruling party's deliberations over the political import and its strategy to reach out to people following India targeting Pakistan as part of Operation Sindoor.

Senior BJP leaders held consultations at the residence of Nadda, who is the BJP president as well, even though there was no official word on the agenda.

It is a common practice of senior Union ministers from the BJP to hold regular consultations over the germane issues.

The BJP, sources said, is planning an elaborate communication drive to reach out to the masses over the success of the government's military action against Pakistan amid attempts by the opposition to target it over the agreement with Pakistan to stop military actions under the alleged US mediation. PTI KR AS AS