Senior BJP leaders meet newly elected Delhi MLAs, asks them to maintain transparency

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) A day after BJP returned to power in Delhi after more than 26 years, senior party leaders met the newly elected MLAs on Sunday, tutoring them about their political and public responsibilities.

The BJP Saturday cleaned out the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi, extending its saffron imprint and dealing a devastating blow to the Arvind Kejriwal-led party whose top leadership crumbled or barely made it.

The Delhi BJP office at Pant Marg wore a festive look as sweets were distributed and the newly elected party MLAs were welcomed amid traditional Uttarkhandi music and cheers from workers and supporters.

BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh, Delhi BJP in-charge Baijayant Panda, Delhi BJP general secretary (organisation) Pawan Rana and state unit president Virendra Sachdeva and others interacted with the MLAs.

The interactions were held Parliamentary constituency-wise in the presence of the Lok Sabha MPs concerned.

The senior leaders guided the MLAs about working within proper organisational and administrative frameworks. They also emphasised that all MLAs should maintain complete transparency in their working style, the Delhi BJP said in a statement.

During the meetings, the leaders drew attention to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's victory message given on Saturday evening and stated that efforts should made to build a developed Delhi without wasting any time. PTI VIT NSD NSD