Senior BJP leaders take part in 'Tiranga Yatra' in Jharkhand's Ranchi

Ranchi, Aug 13 (PTI) Senior BJP leaders, including the party's Jharkhand unit chief Babulal Marandi, participated in a 'Tiranga Yatra' here on Wednesday ahead of the Independence Day celebrations.

A 940-foot tricolour was a major attraction during the rally, which was taken out by the BJP's youth wing from Sankalp Park in Ranchi's Morabadi area.

The 2-km procession covered several areas, including Kutchery Chowk and Saheed Smark Chowk, in the city before culminating at Albert Ekka Chowk.

Activists of the BJP and the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, NCC cadets, professionals and common people also participated in the march.

The Jharkhand BJP chief said such processions are being taken out across the country to honour the country's brave soldiers.

"Not only India but the entire world is amazed by the way our brave soldiers showcased their valour during Operation Sindoor. Today, 'Tiranga Yatra' is being taken out across the country in honour of our soldiers," Marandi said.

On the Congress' protests over the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, Marandi claimed, "They (Congress workers) were unemployed. They have got some kind of employment now. Rahul Gandhi has been jobless for the last 11 years. People have rejected him." He said if there is any kind of discrepancy in the electoral rolls, the Election Commission is working to rectify it through SIR.

"The Election Commission provides a draft electoral roll to every political party, asking if any correction is required. Instead of submitting corrections, the Congress is agitating on the streets," he added. PTI SAN BDC