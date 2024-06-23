Senior BSF officer visits Sundarbans area along Indo-Bangla border to review operational readiness

Kolkata, June 23 (PTI) In a move aimed at bolstering security along the Indo-Bangladesh border, Additional Director General (ADG) of Eastern Command BSF Ravi Gandhi on Sunday conducted a comprehensive review of the strategically vital Sundarbans mangrove belt.

Accompanied by the DIG of Sector Headquarters Kolkata and officers from the 118 Battalion, Gandhi inspected key strategic locations spanning from the T-junction in Sundarbans to the remote floating border outpost Krishna, and further to the forest outpost Buridabari within the Sundarbans area, a spokesperson of the paramilitary force said.

The visit focused on assessing operational readiness and the effectiveness of current security measures in place.

During this visit, a comprehensive briefing was given by the battalion commander about the key locations including all the floating border outposts falling under the jurisdiction of 118 battalion in Sundarbans area. PTI SUS MNB