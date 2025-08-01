Senior BSF officers brief Manipur Guv on security situation

Imphal, Aug 1 (PTI) Senior BSF officers on Friday briefed Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on the security situation along the border and ongoing efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region.

BSF ADG Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, along with IG of Mizoram & Cachar Frontier Ravi Kant, met the governor at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal, a statement said.

During the meeting, the officers briefed the governor "on the overall security situation along the border, operational preparedness of the BSF in the region, and ongoing efforts to maintain peace and stability", it said.

They also highlighted the ongoing coordination with state agencies, reiterating the BSF's commitment to maintaining peace and security, it added. PTI CORR SOM