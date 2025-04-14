Senior BSF officials visit violence-hit areas of Murshidabad, assure locals of safety

Kolkata: Senior Border Security Force (BSF) officials visited the violence-hit areas of Murshidabad district in West Bengal on Monday, assuring residents of necessary assistance to restore peace and ensure their safety.

A BSF delegation led by Additional Director General (East) Ravi Gandhi visited Suti, Samserganj and Dhulian, some of the worst-affected pockets in the Muslim-majority district, which witnessed widespread unrest over the weekend.

"We spoke to people and assured them of their safety and security. We interacted with the locals and our jawans posted there. The situation is slowly returning to normal," Gandhi told PTI after the visit.

Gandhi said a meeting was held with senior officials of West Bengal Police and a "joint strategy" has been chalked out to increase patrolling in the area.

"We are working in close coordination with the state police to ensure the return of normalcy in the area," he said.

Television visuals showed locals voicing their concerns to the BSF ADG, particularly about the situation at night.

Many residents complained of a lingering sense of insecurity after sundown, despite daytime calm.

"Some locals complained about disturbances at night. We have assured them of all possible help and are working to eliminate any security gaps," Gandhi added.

Violent protests erupted on Friday and Saturday in parts of Murshidabad, including Suti, Dhulian and Jangipur, following anger over the amended Waqf Act.

The demonstrations soon escalated into clashes, leaving at least three people dead and several injured.

Visuals from the affected areas showed charred remains of shops, homes and hotels, indicating the extent of violence.

In a bid to calm tempers, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday announced that her government would not implement the amended Waqf Act in the state.

Meanwhile, acting on a petition filed by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, the Calcutta High Court directed the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in the violence-hit areas to maintain law and order.